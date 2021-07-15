Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 754,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CMO traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.04. 923,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,393. The company has a market cap of $584.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.40. Capstead Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 22.97 and a quick ratio of 22.97.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 65.60% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstead Mortgage will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 52.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 152,480 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 156.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 63,851 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter valued at $465,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 423,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

