Cash Tech (CATE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $192,467.00

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last seven days, Cash Tech has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cash Tech coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Cash Tech has a total market cap of $84,980.36 and approximately $192,467.00 worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cash Tech alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00050600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.33 or 0.00868081 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Cash Tech Coin Profile

Cash Tech (CATE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

Cash Tech Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cash Tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cash Tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cash Tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cash Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cash Tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.