-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.05). Cronos Group reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 518,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.54. 1,671,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,364,504. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.