Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Short Interest Down 96.6% in June

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the June 15th total of 679,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 275.3% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 54,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 39,773 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,653,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NYSE:TDW traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $11.65. 207,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Tidewater has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $15.92.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 58.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.