Short Interest in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Drops By 91.0%

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the June 15th total of 12,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,305,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,116,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.81. The firm has a market cap of $87.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.04.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

