SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Short Interest Update

SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the June 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SCVX by 6,963.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of SCVX in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCVX in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCVX in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCVX in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCVX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,434. SCVX has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

