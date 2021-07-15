FUZE Token (FUZE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $40,388.00

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last week, FUZE Token has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $24,295.85 and $40,388.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUZE Token coin can currently be purchased for $32.05 or 0.00100607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FUZE Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00041235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00110339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00150835 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,938.35 or 1.00247262 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

FUZE Token Coin Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 758 coins. The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using US dollars.

