First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Short Interest Update

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 8,830,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $4,280,715.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,283,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,685,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 777.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,171 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,794,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,192,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

FHN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,011,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FHN. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

