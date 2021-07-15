Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) Short Interest Down 99.7% in June

Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:SBG traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 457,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,755. Sandbridge Acquisition has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBG. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $147,000.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

