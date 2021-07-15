Short Interest in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Declines By 99.6%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,400 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 63,980,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SKLZ traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 14,928,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,316,567. Skillz has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.27 and a beta of -0.05.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.74 million. Research analysts predict that Skillz will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SKLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 81.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 248,052 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 276.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 51,621 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,732,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

