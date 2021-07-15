FUD.finance Trading Down 6.7% This Week (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One FUD.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $6.14 or 0.00019236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FUD.finance has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. FUD.finance has a total market cap of $144,977.48 and $3,501.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00050558 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $275.47 or 0.00863326 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About FUD.finance

FUD.finance (FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

