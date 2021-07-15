Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Sells $51,950.00 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $51,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ellen F. Siminoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $52,200.00.

Shares of Zynga stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.28. 12,153,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,897,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Zynga by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZNGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.54.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

