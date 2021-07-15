John L. Brottem Sells 3,500 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $153,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OM stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.52. 395,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,395. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.17. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at $1,274,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Outset Medical by 52.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Outset Medical by 17.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Outset Medical by 193.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 713,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,818,000 after purchasing an additional 470,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Outset Medical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after purchasing an additional 78,916 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

