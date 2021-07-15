Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal Sells 7,000 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $486,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twitter alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $418,880.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00.

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.07. 14,772,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,107,748. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.73. The firm has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.95.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.