L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Director Sells $1,002,184.50 in Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $1,002,184.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:LHX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.86. 1,188,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,332. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.06. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $225.95. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
