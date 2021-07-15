Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Sells 15,625 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.14, for a total value of $5,939,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric S. Yuan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,998,437.50.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $356.81. 2,371,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,144,472. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $347.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.13 billion, a PE ratio of 123.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

