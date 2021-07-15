AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Short Interest Down 98.9% in June

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the June 15th total of 754,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE AXS traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.05. 464,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,986. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

