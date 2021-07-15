Short Interest in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Decreases By 99.7%

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 612,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Genie Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE GNE traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.81. 44,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,987. The stock has a market cap of $152.30 million, a P/E ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 0.54. Genie Energy has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.34 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 1.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 46,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 120,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 22,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Energy Services. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

