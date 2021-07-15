Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Short Interest Down 99.8% in June

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 5,970,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHO traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.80. 1,126,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,706. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

