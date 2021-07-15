Hyperion (HYN) Trading 29.5% Lower Over Last Week

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $22,899.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00050603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.81 or 0.00863059 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

HYN is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

