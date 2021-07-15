The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Update

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 197.3% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the first quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the first quarter worth $56,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 114.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the first quarter worth $306,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TWN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.27. The company had a trading volume of 14,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,918. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.87. The Taiwan Fund has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $37.71.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

