Gas Trading 23.3% Higher This Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 15th. Gas has a total market cap of $70.41 million and $39.45 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gas has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gas coin can currently be bought for about $6.95 or 0.00021754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00041177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00110305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00149790 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,010.08 or 1.00163994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

About Gas

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GASUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.