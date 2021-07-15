Insider Selling: Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Major Shareholder Sells 34,000 Shares of Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $205,700.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BOH traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.38. 224,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,113. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.87.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,109,000 after purchasing an additional 687,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $32,332,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,526,000 after acquiring an additional 312,013 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 246,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,031,000 after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,854,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

