Insider Selling: Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) President Sells 38,000 Shares of Stock

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00.

Shares of HRC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.56. The company had a trading volume of 305,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,094. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

HRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

