SyncFab Hits Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One SyncFab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. SyncFab has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SyncFab alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00049974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.18 or 0.00858203 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About SyncFab

SyncFab is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

Buying and Selling SyncFab

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SyncFab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SyncFab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.