American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.02-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.80 million.American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.020-$2.260 EPS.

AOUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of AOUT traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.93. The stock had a trading volume of 491,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,194. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of American Outdoor Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

