Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the June 15th total of 264,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

APSG traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 62,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,521. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

