American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the June 15th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of American Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NYSE ARL traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.62. 7,972,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.99 million, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.99. American Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $20.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 12.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 41.84%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 228.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in American Realty Investors were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

