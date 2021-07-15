Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Short Interest Update

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 15,080,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after buying an additional 6,310,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 140.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,929,000 after buying an additional 5,606,496 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Ally Financial by 35.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,472,000 after buying an additional 1,289,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,210,000 after buying an additional 242,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,544,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,345,000 after acquiring an additional 877,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.02. 4,452,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,043,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.47. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.