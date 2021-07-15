Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the June 15th total of 491,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 285,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $530,000. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

ACND stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,425. Ascendant Digital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

