Folgory Coin (FLG) Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Folgory Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.81 million and approximately $118,380.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Folgory Coin has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Folgory Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001400 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00050145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $273.82 or 0.00859991 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Folgory Coin Profile

FLG is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official website is folgory.com . Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

