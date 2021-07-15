Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Short Interest Down 97.2% in June

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the June 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Power REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PW. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Power REIT by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 167,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 83,619 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Power REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 58.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 176,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 64,910 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Power REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Power REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power REIT stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,633. The company has a quick ratio of 48.46, a current ratio of 48.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Power REIT has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $51.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.56.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

