Pelangio Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) Short Interest Down 90.9% in June

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pelangio Exploration stock remained flat at $$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday. 37,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,728. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pelangio Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

