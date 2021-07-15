Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSEAMERICAN:GDP traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.84. 121,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.52.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goodrich Petroleum will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

