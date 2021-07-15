Sun (New) Price Tops $0.0210 (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 15th. Sun (New) has a market cap of $104.23 million and approximately $18.12 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sun (New) coin can currently be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sun (New) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001927 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000504 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00041215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00049952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sun (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sun (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.