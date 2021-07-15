Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Hits $0.0970 on Top Exchanges

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0970 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $265,523.31 and $7.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

