IQ.cash Reaches Market Cap of $167,206.43 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One IQ.cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $167,206.43 and $33,244.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQ.cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

