Reviewing MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) & Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MoSys and Pixelworks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoSys $6.80 million 4.46 -$3.78 million N/A N/A Pixelworks $40.85 million 3.66 -$26.53 million ($0.39) -7.33

MoSys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pixelworks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of MoSys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of MoSys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Pixelworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

MoSys has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pixelworks has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MoSys and Pixelworks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoSys 0 0 0 0 N/A Pixelworks 0 1 1 0 2.50

Pixelworks has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.59%. Given Pixelworks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than MoSys.

Profitability

This table compares MoSys and Pixelworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoSys -54.47% -67.59% -37.61% Pixelworks -80.34% -43.65% -29.31%

Summary

Pixelworks beats MoSys on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, and computing markets. It offers bandwidth engine ICs and programmable hyperspeed engine IC products under the Accelerator Engine name; quad partition rate SRAM memory devices; non-memory, high-speed serialization-deserialization interface, and physical layer devices; and virtual accelerator engines, such as graph memory engines and accelerator IPs. The company also serves data centers and other equipment providers, as well as their subsystem and component vendors; and original equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and distributors. MoSys, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc. develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. As of December 31, 2020, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 338 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The company's products are used in smartphones, tablets, and projectors. It serves in Japan, China, the United States, Taiwan, Europe, and Korea through a direct sales force, as well as distributors and manufacturers' representatives. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in San Jose, California.

