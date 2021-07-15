Analysts Anticipate Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.06. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Endeavor Group.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EDR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.92.

Shares of NYSE EDR traded up 1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 24.82. 1,689,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,721. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of 22.02 and a 1 year high of 33.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 27.94.

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 964,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,801 shares in the company, valued at 951,229. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total value of 780,911.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 735,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

