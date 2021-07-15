Montague International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MIHL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Montague International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MIHL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the June 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MIHL remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,252. Montague International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
About Montague International
