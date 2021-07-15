Montague International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MIHL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Montague International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MIHL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the June 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MIHL remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,252. Montague International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

About Montague International

Montague International Holding Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the businesses of financial services, energy, mining, entertainment, healthcare, consumer, industrial trade, and business development in the European Union, the Russian Federation, Latin America, and the United States. It offers investment advisory services and other investment solutions to corporate clients and high net worth individuals.

