NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NMHLY stock remained flat at $$0.28 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 37,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,623. NMC Health has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32.

About NMC Health

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Distribution & Services. It owns and manages approximately 200 healthcare facilities, including hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility clinics, and home health services providers.

