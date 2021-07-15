E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Releases Earnings Results

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.78), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE ETWO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.83. 3,872,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,148. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.06.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 162,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $1,875,289.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETWO. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.