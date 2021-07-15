DAD Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. DAD has a market capitalization of $56.43 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DAD Coin Profile

DAD (DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

