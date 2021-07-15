ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the June 15th total of 430,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITVPY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ITV stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $17.10. 5,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,662. ITV has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

