Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of HNGKY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.71. The stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188. Hongkong Land has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42.
About Hongkong Land
Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.