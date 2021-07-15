Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HNGKY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.71. The stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188. Hongkong Land has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

