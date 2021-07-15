Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Decreases By 96.4%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the June 15th total of 223,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock remained flat at $$20.34 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 78,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,579. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.122 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBWD. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period.

