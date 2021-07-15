Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Decreases By 96.4%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the June 15th total of 223,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock remained flat at $$20.34 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 78,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,579. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.122 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%.
