Short Interest in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) Decreases By 98.5%

Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the June 15th total of 694,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of YAC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.87. 323,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,574. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84. Yucaipa Acquisition has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $11.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,240,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,114,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yucaipa Acquisition by 89.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 192,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Yucaipa Acquisition by 70.7% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 155,356 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

