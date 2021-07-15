Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.92.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,293 shares in the company, valued at $14,020,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,794. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 162.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 409.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 70,117 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 208.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth $3,262,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

