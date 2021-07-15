Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $79.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,882,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,317. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.37. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.