The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Up 283.0% in June

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 283.0% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

GRX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.31. 8,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,952. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $13.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 312,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 68.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

