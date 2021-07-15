The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Up 283.0% in June

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 283.0% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
GRX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.31. 8,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,952. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $13.63.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
